HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Labas Commits To Iowa

Adam Hensley

Iowa football has its first quarterback from the 2021 recruiting class.

Joey Labas, a three-star quarterback from Broadview Heights, Ohio, announced his commitment to Iowa via Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at IOWA UNIVERSITY," Labas tweeted. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Truly blessed and grateful for this amazing opportunity! #GoHawks"

Labas originally committed to Ball State on May 11. On May 20, Iowa offered, and Labas decommitted from Ball State on June 3 -- one week before his decision to commit to Iowa.

247 Sports ranks Labas as the 38th-best pro-style quarterback in the nation for the 2021 class and the 45th-best prospect in Ohio.

Rivals has Labas as a 2-star quarterback.

Labas held offers from Ball State, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Massachusetts, and Toldeo, according to 247 Sports.

Labas owns solid patience and composure in the pocket and doesn't force throws often. He can fit the ball tight windows, whether that's on out routes or floating a pass over a defender's arms downfield. Labas showed the ability to make things happen with his feet, whether that's on designed runs or rolling out of the pocket.

Labas completed 65% of his passes for 2,355 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He threw just two interceptions. Labas also ran for 486 yards and nine scores.

Labas' commitment gives the Hawkeyes their 16th prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Iowa's class ranks ninth in the country and third in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. Rivals has Iowa's class ranked 10th.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odds Have Iowa Finishing Second In Big Ten West

Hawkeyes are picked behind Wisconsin in divisional race.

John Bohnenkamp

by

billso

Ferentz's New Plan Has To Be About Accountability, And Adaptation

The Iowa football coach likes order, but that world has to be disrupted.

John Bohnenkamp

National Voices Weigh In On Iowa Allegations

Columnists speak out after allegations against football program.

John Bohnenkamp

Hogan Comes To Iowa As 'A Winner'

Incoming quarterback in 2020 class has already shown his abilities on and off the field.

Pete Ruden

Hawkeyes Getting Good Odds On 2021 National Championship

Experienced roster gets high marks from oddsmakers.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Dillon Doyle Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa linebacker is son of strength and conditioning coach.

John Bohnenkamp

NCAA Plan For Return Taking Shape

Six-week schedule expected to be approved this week.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: Deontae Craig

Incoming Iowa freshman brings speed at defensive end.

Adam Hensley

Ferentz Says He'll Make Sure Current Players Have Their Voice

Iowa football coach knows he has to listen to their concerns.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Culture Is Questioned After Allegations Of Racial Disparities

Comments by former players lead to national conversation.

John Bohnenkamp