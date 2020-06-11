Labas Commits To Iowa

Iowa football has its first quarterback from the 2021 recruiting class.

Joey Labas, a three-star quarterback from Broadview Heights, Ohio, announced his commitment to Iowa via Twitter on Wednesday night.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at IOWA UNIVERSITY," Labas tweeted. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Truly blessed and grateful for this amazing opportunity! #GoHawks"

Labas originally committed to Ball State on May 11. On May 20, Iowa offered, and Labas decommitted from Ball State on June 3 -- one week before his decision to commit to Iowa.

247 Sports ranks Labas as the 38th-best pro-style quarterback in the nation for the 2021 class and the 45th-best prospect in Ohio.

Rivals has Labas as a 2-star quarterback.

Labas held offers from Ball State, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Massachusetts, and Toldeo, according to 247 Sports.

Labas owns solid patience and composure in the pocket and doesn't force throws often. He can fit the ball tight windows, whether that's on out routes or floating a pass over a defender's arms downfield. Labas showed the ability to make things happen with his feet, whether that's on designed runs or rolling out of the pocket.

Labas completed 65% of his passes for 2,355 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He threw just two interceptions. Labas also ran for 486 yards and nine scores.

Labas' commitment gives the Hawkeyes their 16th prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Iowa's class ranks ninth in the country and third in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports. Rivals has Iowa's class ranked 10th.