Tyler Linderbaum Wins Rimington Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named winner of the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.

The center with the most first-team votes on three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America) determines the winner of the Rimington Trophy.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy banquet in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 15.

“It is an honor to be recognized with the Rimington Trophy, and to be the first Iowa Hawkeye to earn this honor,” said Linderbaum. “I would like to thank my teammates, Coach Kirk Ferentz, Coach George Barnett as my position coach, and all the staff with Iowa football. I feel very fortunate to represent Iowa football in joining a long list of outstanding players who have previously earned this award. We have enjoyed a very enjoyable and successful season, and I look forward to preparing for and competing in the Citrus Bowl with my coaches and teammates.”

Ten Hawkeyes have earned national Player of the Year honors on 11 occasions under Kirk Ferentz.

The Solon, Iowa, native was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and is the first player in program history to receive the award.

Austin Blythe (2015) and Bruce Nelson (2002) were previously finalists for the award.

Linderbaum has started 34 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 26-8 record during that span. The Hawkeyes won their final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins.

Linderbaum was one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, and was selected as the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.