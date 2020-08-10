The Live Thread: Will Big Ten Cancel Season?

The Monday live thread for breaking news as it appears that the 2020 fall college football season is on the verge of being canceled.

11:25 a.m. — Nebraska is still practicing.

11:20 a.m. — Iowa says in a statement that today's canceled practice was about "awaiting further direction from Big Ten office in regard to further workouts w/or w/out full pads"

11:15 a.m. — Old Dominion cancels its fall sports schedule.

11:10 a.m. — Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger says players were treated like "lab rats."

11 a.m. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement.

10:45 a.m. — Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris posts on Twitter about his frustration.

10:30 a.m. — The Detroit Free Press is reporting that sources say the Big Ten is canceling the 2020 season.

Multiple sources say the decision will formally be announced Tuesday.

9:45 a.m. — Iowa was scheduled to practice this morning.

9 a.m. — Dan Patrick reported on his radio show this morning that the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel the fall sports season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two "no" votes.