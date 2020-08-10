HawkeyeMaven
The Live Thread: Will Big Ten Cancel Season?

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday live thread for breaking news as it appears that the 2020 fall college football season is on the verge of being canceled.

11:25 a.m. — Nebraska is still practicing.

11:20 a.m. — Iowa says in a statement that today's canceled practice was about "awaiting further direction from Big Ten office in regard to further workouts w/or w/out full pads"

11:15 a.m. — Old Dominion cancels its fall sports schedule.

11:10 a.m. — Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger says players were treated like "lab rats."

11 a.m. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement.

10:45 a.m. — Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris posts on Twitter about his frustration.

10:30 a.m. — The Detroit Free Press is reporting that sources say the Big Ten is canceling the 2020 season.

Multiple sources say the decision will formally be announced Tuesday.

9:45 a.m. — Iowa was scheduled to practice this morning.

9 a.m. — Dan Patrick reported on his radio show this morning that the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel the fall sports season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two "no" votes.

