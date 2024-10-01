Major Playoff Implications At Stake For Iowa As Big Ten, SEC Discuss Future Schedules
Big Ten and SEC athletic directors are discussing a potential partnership that could have massive implications for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The two conferences joined to form an advisory group last winter and have been attempting to forge a scheduling partnership.
So, why would this be such big news for Iowa?
Well, apparently, it could result in both the Big Ten and the SEC getting four automatic bids in the College Football Playoff.
"Sources in both leagues told ESPN on Monday they would prefer to have potentially four automatic bids each to the playoff when the next contract begins in 2026," wrote ESPN's Heather Dinich. "CFP leaders haven't determined yet what the playoff will look like beyond this season and next. Some said they need to know that before making any decisions about future scheduling partnerships."
Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet. For example, the agreement may hinge on the SEC moving to nine conference games.
"If we're all going to figure this out, we've got to be on equal footing," a source told Dinich.
An SEC source added that they don't view bowl games as "postseason opportunities," so the more chances SEC teams will have to make the College Football Playoff, the better.
You would have to imagine that the Big Ten would feel the same way.
Given that Iowa plays in such a rugged conference, adding more automatic bids from the Big Ten would greatly assist the Hawkeyes in their quest to make the CFP.
The Big Ten was already loaded as it was with Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State—among others— residing in the conference. But this season, the Big Ten added the likes of Oregon, Washington, ULCA and USC, making things even more difficult for Iowa.
But if this partnership comes to fruition, the Hawkeyes may see a light at the end of the tunnel.
"There is hope that we can definitely move the needle and make some progress on different things," one Big Ten source said.
We'll see how this all unfolds as time progresses.