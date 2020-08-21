Former Hawkeye Martin Transferring To Nebraska

Oliver Martin has found a new home.

The former Iowa wide receiver opted to walk-on at Nebraska, as first reported by Husker Online.

According to Husker Online's Sean Callahan, Martin is currently listed in Nebraska's student directory for the fall.

Martin, a former four-star recruit out of Iowa City, spend just one season in a Hawkeye uniform before heading to his third program in as many years.

In his lone season for Iowa, Martin caught five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. He played in eight games but did not catch a pass in the conference play.

He made his biggest impact in Iowa's 38-14 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio). The first catch of Martin's Hawkeye career came on a nine-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Martin finished the game with a pair of receptions for 14 yards and the score.

Martin struggled to see legitimate playing time in Iowa City. The emergence of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini, and Tyrone Tracy didn't help his cause.

Martin came to Iowa City in 2019 following two seasons in a Michigan uniform. He redshirted his first year in Ann Arbor but saw action in his second with the program. Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Now, Martin's presence gives Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez a quality target in the passing game, and he comes at a perfect time, as former Nebraska star wideout JD Spielman left for TCU this offseason. On paper, Martin would help compliment receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (40 rec, 452 yards, two TDs) and tight end Jack Stoll (25 rec, 234 yards, one TD).

For additional content, follow Adam Hensley on Twitter @A_Hens83.