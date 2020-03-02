The Monday Kickoff: Breaking Down The Hawkeyes At The Combine

Tristan Wirfs was the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine.

The former Iowa offensive tackle scorched his workouts on Friday. His 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump ranked No. 1 among offensive linemen, and videos of his workout were immediate hits on social media.

Five Hawkeyes were at the Combine — Wirfs, quarterback Nate Stanley, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and safety Geno Stone.

A look at each of their performances, with their rankings in the top 15 of the position group in parentheses:

Tristan Wirfs

40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds (1st)

Bench press: 24 reps

Vertical jump: 36.5 inches (1)

Broad jump: 121 inches (1)

3-cone drill: 7.65 seconds (5)

20-yard shuttle: 4.68 seconds (T-7).

Analysis: Wirfs was projected as a first-rounder before the Combine, and these numbers solidify that, and maybe improve how high he goes. The 40, the vertical jump and the broad jump all show his explosiveness. Anyone who watched him during his career at Iowa wasn't surprised by these numbers.

A.J. Epenesa

40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds

Bench press: 17 reps

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches (8th)

Broad jump: 117 inches (11th)

3-cone drill: 7.34 seconds (7th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.46 (10th)

Analysis: Epenesa didn't have the best day at the Combine, and maybe that scares somebody off in the first round. But all anyone needs to do is watch video from his career. Numbers can tell a story, but video tells a better one. And whatever flaws he has are fixable. This wasn't as bad of a day as some thought.

Nate Stanley

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds (8th)

Vertical jump: 28.5 inches (11th)

Broad jump: 108 inches (13th)

3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds (8th)

20-yard shuttle: 4.48 seconds (5th)

Analysis: Do these numbers really matter for quarterbacks? Maybe. The biggest concerns for Stanley are mechanics and accuracy. He's working to fix those, and his body of work as a three-year starter will draw him more than a few looks.

Michael Ojemudia

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds (9th)

Vertical jump: 36 inches (T-11th)

Broad jump: 122 inches

3-cone drill: 6.87 seconds (2nd)

20-yard shuttle: 4.21 seconds (6th)

Analysis: A nice day for the cornerback, who had a strong career with the Hawkeyes. He should be a mid-round or late-round pick, given his size and experience.

Geno Stone

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds (15th)

Bench press: 12 reps

Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

Broad jump: 116 inches

Analysis: This could have been a chance for Stone to make an impression, and a good time in the 40 helps. Again, there's a body of work in his career — he's a smart playmaker — that will help him in the eyes of NFL teams.