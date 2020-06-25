Mora: College Programs Need To Change Culture

The allegations of racial disparities within college football programs such as Iowa’s must lead to changes in the culture within the program, former college and NFL head coach Jim Mora said this week.

Mora, in an interview with SI All-American earlier this week, said coaches must create time for open dialogue in a “safe space,” where players can’t be afraid to speak up.

“I think that you have to carve out time to explain and create and cultivate the culture that is inclusive,” said Mora, who coached at the college level at UCLA from 2012-17 and was also the head coach in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks. “I think that entails education.”

Mora said the recent discussions of race in the United States, and the allegations that have come out against several programs, including Iowa, will lead to changes in recruiting as well.

“I think that parents are going to ask more questions,” Mora said. “I think they are going to be more specific into how the culture at the university that you are recruiting for is going to support their young men, their children. Are you going to put him in a position where he is able to succeed, he’s able to express himself? Or are you going to suppress him? I think coaches have to be ready to answer those questions. But not only answer those questions, demonstrate to parents how they are going to take care of the young men that are going to be sent into the program by the parents.

“I think parents will be a little bit more skeptical these days. Ask more questions, be more pointed. Probably pay more attention. Go to practice. Listen to the tone, the language the coaches are using. I think coaches have to be able to not only explain the moves that they’re going to make to continue to promote the social justice and reform that we’re all looking for, but they’re going to have to be able to prove that it’s happening on their campus.”

Since the allegations from former players about racial disparities within Iowa’s program have come out, strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle reached a separation agreement to leave the university, and coach Kirk Ferentz has promised to not only listen more to players’ concerns, but has put together an advisory committee made up of former players.

Mora said coaches have to be willing to make changes.

“You have to have a cohesive unit, on the same page, thinking the same things, acting the same way, adhering to the same culture, if you want to have success,” he said.