NCAA Division I Council Approves Football Summer Schedule

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved the summer workout and practice schedule for college football.

Teams that open on Sept. 5, like Iowa, can begin their summer schedule on July 13. The Hawkeyes are currently going through voluntary workouts.

Under the schedule approved by the NCAA:

• Players can participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

• From July 24 through Aug. 6, players can participate in up to 20 hours of football-related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) with these limitations:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football. Players cannot be in pads or helmets.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, or one-on-one meetings.

During this 14-day period, players are required to get at least two days off.

• The preseason practice period can begin on August 7 with a five-day acclimatization period. After that, a team can have 25 practices before the opening game.

Iowa, like many college football teams, did not get in any spring practices, as the campus was closed in mid-March for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players have been allowed in Iowa's football facility since returning to campus, but have undergone testing for the coronavirus and are subjected to daily screening.

Iowa has reported three positive coronavirus tests among athletes, staff and coaches out of approximately 350 tests.