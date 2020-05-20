HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

NCAA Votes To Lift Ban On On-Campus Activities

John Bohnenkamp

It's the first step to the return of college sports.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to lift the moratorium on on-campus activities for football, men's basketball and women's basketball, beginning June 1.

Since the workouts are considered voluntary, no on-field coaches can have interaction with athletes, but strength staff members are expected to be able to supervise activity.

The council did not rule on other sports, but is expected to do that next week.

The decision is the first to allow facilities to open, but there are other hurdles to be cleared.

The Big Ten has a similar moratorium that runs through June 1. The conference's presidents meet on June 7.

All college sports have been shut down since mid-March, when the NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring seasons because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said earlier Wednesday the university was planning for the return of athletes to campus on June 8.

Smith also said that the Buckeyes' home games this season may be played in front of smaller crowds than usual, with attendance around 20,000-22,000 instead of the usual 102,780.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier this week how schools are planning for when athletes can return to campus.

Among some of the plans at Division I schools:

Coaches and staff members in masks and gloves. Temperature tests at the front door. Hand sanitizing stations around every corner. Weight room squat racks 20 feet apart. Stairwells with one-way movement, a set for going up and another for going down. Elevators with a maximum occupancy of two. Nutrition stations offering only packaged snacks.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Volleyball Program Receives NCAA Penalties

Program put on one-year probation, must vacate wins in 2017 and 2018 after former coach paid player $2,000.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Cornerback Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore played in 11 games last season.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: David Davidkov

Here's how New Trier head coach Brian Doll breaks down different aspects of Hawkeye commitment's game.

Adam Hensley

Hawkeyes Land 2021 Long Snapper Elkin

Iowa gains a walk-on commitment.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: The Importance Of A Garza Return

Iowa center's NBA Draft decision is ranked as most important.

John Bohnenkamp

Not Just A Receiver: Inside Brody Brecht's Baseball Game

The 2021 Iowa football commit will also be a walk-on for the Hawkeyes' baseball team.

Adam Hensley

Pittman Becomes Iowa's 15th Commitment

Defensive lineman from Illinois chooses Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Class Of 2021: David Davidkov

Four-star commitment is one of the top offensive linemen in the nation.

John Bohnenkamp

Summer Preview: The Receivers

An inexperienced quarterback at Iowa will have a talented group of receivers to work with in 2020.

John Bohnenkamp

Three Iowa Golfers Honored On All-Big Ten List

Schaake is unanimous first-team choice.

John Bohnenkamp