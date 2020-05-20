NCAA Votes To Lift Ban On On-Campus Activities

It's the first step to the return of college sports.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to lift the moratorium on on-campus activities for football, men's basketball and women's basketball, beginning June 1.

Since the workouts are considered voluntary, no on-field coaches can have interaction with athletes, but strength staff members are expected to be able to supervise activity.

The council did not rule on other sports, but is expected to do that next week.

The decision is the first to allow facilities to open, but there are other hurdles to be cleared.

The Big Ten has a similar moratorium that runs through June 1. The conference's presidents meet on June 7.

All college sports have been shut down since mid-March, when the NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring seasons because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith said earlier Wednesday the university was planning for the return of athletes to campus on June 8.

Smith also said that the Buckeyes' home games this season may be played in front of smaller crowds than usual, with attendance around 20,000-22,000 instead of the usual 102,780.

Sports Illustrated reported earlier this week how schools are planning for when athletes can return to campus.

Among some of the plans at Division I schools:

Coaches and staff members in masks and gloves. Temperature tests at the front door. Hand sanitizing stations around every corner. Weight room squat racks 20 feet apart. Stairwells with one-way movement, a set for going up and another for going down. Elevators with a maximum occupancy of two. Nutrition stations offering only packaged snacks.