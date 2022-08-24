New Nile Kinnick Documentary Premiering

Press box at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)New Nile Kinnick Documentary PremieringCheck Out the Trailer for Film Featuring Iowa Football Legend Out WednesdayAuthor:HN StaffPublish date:Aug 24, 2022 7:01 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreSpencer Petras Named to Unitas Watch ListAug 24, 2022 6:32 PM EDTKadyn Proctor Excited to Kick Off Senior SeasonAug 24, 2022 8:00 AM EDTCooper DeJean Ready for Bigger Role in '22Aug 23, 2022 9:55 AM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes