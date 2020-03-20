The Big Board: Where Do Hawkeyes Rank?

This weekend would have been about getting ready for Iowa's Pro Day for the Hawkeyes who are eligible for the NFL draft.

But the event, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Some of the former Hawkeyes have already made their case to scouts, especially offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who led all offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the long jump.

The same can be said for defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who didn't have the best Combine but was at his best at the end of last season, when he was dominating opposing offensive linemen in one of the best stretches of his three-year career with the Hawkeyes.

Wirfs was listed as the No. 8 prospect in the draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, while Epenesa came in at No. 26.

Hanson on Wirfs:

"The first true freshman to start at offensive tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era, Wirfs mostly started at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, although he also started a few games at left tackle. A former state champion wrestler, Wirfs showed off his impressive movement skills during on-field drills and led all offensive linemen at the combine in the 40-yard dash (4.85), vertical jump (36.5") and broad jump (10'1")."

Hanson on Epenesa:

"Epenesa isn't a speed rusher, but the former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games."

ESPN's Todd McShay has Wirfs going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the ninth pick of the first round. He has Epenesa going 23rd to the New England Patriots.

Scouts Inc., has Wirfs listed as the No. 8 prospect overall, with Epenesa ranked 26th. Former Iowa safety Geno Stone is ranked 151st overall, with cornerback Michael Ojemudia ranked 209th.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Wirfs ranked 13th and Epenesa ranked 24th. Draft analyst Chad Reuter has Wirfs going to the New York Jets with the 11th pick of the first round, but has Epenesa falling to the second round with the 46th pick to the Denver Broncos.