Offensive Line U: Hawkeyes Are Top 10

Kirk Ferentz was an offensive line coach during his career, and that position group has always been one of the strengths of his Iowa teams.

What has been especially impressive about Iowa's lines has been the mix-and-match qualities that they have had. Versatility is key, and Ferentz has always found a way to make the moving parts work.

And that versatility has translated into NFL success for many Iowa linemen. Ferentz has had 17 offensive linemen selected in the NFL draft, the most of any position group.

Sports Illustrated recently ranked Iowa at No. 8 in the top 10 programs for offensive linemen over the last 10 years.

SI broke down every player who has been drafted and played in the NFL from 2010-2019 — former Hawkeyes like Marshal Yanda and Robert Gallery don't count in these rankings.

Iowa's list includes:

• Bryan Bulaga, who was drafted in the first round in 2010 by Green Bay.

• Riley Reiff, a first-rounder in 2012 by the Detroit Lions.

• Brandon Scherff, a first-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2015.

• James Daniels, a second-round selection in 2018 by the Chicago Bears.

• Austin Blythe, a seventh-round pick by Indianapolis in 2015 who has found a home on the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line.

SI used this scoring system:

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

The Hawkeyes finished with 44 points. Notre Dame was first with 69 points, while Wisconsin was second with 68. Florida came in third at 66.

Ohio State (5th, 54) was the only other Big Ten team on the list.