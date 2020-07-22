HawkeyeMaven
Report: Ojemudia Reaches Deal With Broncos

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia has reportedly agreed to his rookie contract with the Denver Broncos.

Ojemudia is one of three former Hawkeyes on the Denver roster, joining tight end Noah Fans and linebacker Josey Jewell.

Ojemudia, who went to the Broncos in the third round with the 77th overall pick, was one of five Hawkeyes taken in this year's NFL draft. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was selected in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive end A.J. Epenesa was taken in the second round by the Buffalo Bills. Safety Geno Stone went in the seventh round to the Baltimore Ravens. while quarterback Nate Stanley was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round.

It was the fourth consecutive year an Iowa defensive back was selected in the draft. Desmond King was a fifth-rounder in 2017, Josh Jackson went in the second round of the 2018 draft, and Amani Hooker was chosen in the fourth round last season.

Sports Illustrated gave Ojemudia's selection a grade of B.

SI's take:

"Denver’s No. 2 corner position was a revolving door all season last year; it’s possible Ojemudia was selected to be a potential starter sometime in the near future. One thing about Vic Fangio’s scheme: with all of its blurry two-deep safety looks, it does a lot to help and hide cornerbacks."

Ojemudia was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference's media and the Associated Press last season, and was a third-team selection by the coaches.

Ojemudia had 52 tackles last season, including 41 solos. He had three interceptions, nine pass break-ups and recovered one fumble. He opened the season with interceptions against Miami (Ohio) and Rutgers.

Ojemudia started 12 games, missing one because of an injury, last season. He started 13 games as a junior in 2018, when he had three interceptions

Comments

Football

