Oladokun Commits To Iowa Again

Jordan Oladokun is back in Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

Oladokun, a three-star defensive back from Tampa, Florida, announced his commitment on Sunday via Twitter.

"First I want to thank God for putting me in this position!" Oladokun tweeted. "I want to thank my mom and my dad for helping and raising me from Day 1. I want to thank my brother and my sister for being there for me for whatever. I want to personally thank Academy at the Lakes and Gaither High School for making me the student athlete I am today! I want to thank Coach Dub, my trainer for developing my craft! I want to personally thank my second family the Biglow's for caring for me whenever I needed them! With that being said I will be committing to the University of Iowa #Swarm21 #F2H"

Oladokun becomes the 17th commitment to the 2021 class.

247 Sports ranks Oladokun as the 106th-best cornerback in the nation and the 144th-best prospect in Florida. Rivals has him ranked as the 44th best cornerback.

Prior to his commitment, Oladokun's top four teams consisted of Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. He had additional offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.

Iowa's 2021 class is ranked 11th nationally by Rivals and 13th by 247 Sports.

Oladokun had committed to Iowa on April 14. Within the next two weeks, he received offers from Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, and Washington State.

On May 8, Oladokun announced he was decommitting.

"After talking to my parents I have decided that I will be decommiting from the University of Iowa and opening my recruitment back up!" he tweeted. "I will not be speeding my recruitment up for anyone!"

Oladokun replied to that tweet, writing, "Iowa did not make me or force me to commit!"

Follow Adam Hensley on Twitter @A_Hens83.