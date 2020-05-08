HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Oladokun Opens His Recruiting

Adam Hensley

Jordan Oladokun was an early commitment for Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

On Friday, the 3-star defensive back announced his was reopening his recruiting.

"After talking to my parents I have decided that I will be decommiting from the University of Iowa and opening my recruitment back up!" he tweeted. "I will not be speeding my recruitment up for anyone!"

Oladokun added: "Iowa did not make me or force me to commit!"

Oladokun originally committed to Iowa on April 14. He had 30 offers, including Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Washington State. Last season, Oladokun helped lead Gaither High School to a 12-2 record and a spot in the state semifinals.

Oladokun is a cornerback that constantly has his head on a swivel. He's got great footwork, high points the ball well, and breaks on crossing routes with ease. Combined with solid tackling skills and explosive movement with the ball in his hands (receiver and returns), Oladokun will be a solid get for another program.

With Oladokun's decommitment, the Hawkeyes now have 14 prospects committed from the 2021 class. 247 Sports ranks Iowa's class sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten, despite the loss of Oladokun, while Rivals.com had Iowa at No. 7.

Oladokun had been the only defensive back listed on Iowa's commitment list for 2021. Cooper DeJean, another 2021 commitment, can play both sides of the ball, but will probably fit best for the Hawkeyes at safety.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pushing Defenders And SUVs: Inside David Davidkov's Commitment To Iowa

Offensive lineman works to keep improving.

Adam Hensley

Wirfs, Bucs Open At New Orleans

NFL's 2020 schedule will feature matchups of former Iowa teammates.

John Bohnenkamp

Thursday's Clicks: Shay Named New ETSU Coach

Long-time assistant was a walk-on basketball player at Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz: Wirfs Will 'Continue To Blossom'

Iowa coach raves about his former offensive tackle.

John Bohnenkamp

Options? Ferentz Has Heard Them All, But Doesn't Have The Answers

Iowa coach says on the Dan Patrick Show that everything has been discussed when it comes time to start the football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Adds Commitment From Nebraska WR

Johnson becomes 15th commitment to Hawkeyes' 2021 class.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Bohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Are Building A Strong 2021 Class

With 15 commitments, it's another execution of efficiency for Ferentz and his staff.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday's Clicks: Iowa Coaches Set For Virtual Outreach Events

Coaches, athletes will be available during weekly shows on Facebook.

John Bohnenkamp

Connor McCaffery Deals With Loss Of Two Seasons

Third-year sophomore is on Iowa's basketball and baseball teams.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Doyle Makes Sure Hawkeyes Maintain Their Routines

Strength and conditioning coach stays in contact with players off-campus.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac