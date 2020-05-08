Oladokun Opens His Recruiting

Jordan Oladokun was an early commitment for Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

On Friday, the 3-star defensive back announced his was reopening his recruiting.

"After talking to my parents I have decided that I will be decommiting from the University of Iowa and opening my recruitment back up!" he tweeted. "I will not be speeding my recruitment up for anyone!"

Oladokun added: "Iowa did not make me or force me to commit!"

Oladokun originally committed to Iowa on April 14. He had 30 offers, including Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Washington State. Last season, Oladokun helped lead Gaither High School to a 12-2 record and a spot in the state semifinals.

Oladokun is a cornerback that constantly has his head on a swivel. He's got great footwork, high points the ball well, and breaks on crossing routes with ease. Combined with solid tackling skills and explosive movement with the ball in his hands (receiver and returns), Oladokun will be a solid get for another program.

With Oladokun's decommitment, the Hawkeyes now have 14 prospects committed from the 2021 class. 247 Sports ranks Iowa's class sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten, despite the loss of Oladokun, while Rivals.com had Iowa at No. 7.

Oladokun had been the only defensive back listed on Iowa's commitment list for 2021. Cooper DeJean, another 2021 commitment, can play both sides of the ball, but will probably fit best for the Hawkeyes at safety.