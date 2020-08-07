HawkeyeMaven
Martin Enters Transfer Portal

John Bohnenkamp

Oliver Martin's first catch as a wide receiver at Iowa was a touchdown.

It turned out to be his lone highlight of the 2019 season.

The junior, who came to Iowa after two seasons at Michigan, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Martin, an Iowa City West High School graduate and Coralville native, had just five catches for 28 yards last season on a crowded wide receiver depth chart.

Martin had two catches in the season opener against Miami (Ohio), including a 9-yard touchdown catch.

That was his best game of the season. Martin had just two catches in Iowa's Big Ten opener against Rutgers and one in the nonconference finale against Middle Tennessee State, then didn't have another reception the rest of the season. He did not play in the last two games of the season.

Martin took a redshirt season in 2017, then played in 13 games with Michigan in 2018, with 125 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Martin set Iowa state high school records for most career receptions (239), most receiving yards (3,449), and most receiving touchdowns (33). He had 85 receptions for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at Iowa City West, with  71 receptions for 1,171 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and 61 receptions for 759 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.

Martin was a four-star recruit in high school, but chose the Wolverines over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has its top four receivers back from last season — Brandon Smith, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy.

