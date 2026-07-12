Ranking Iowa Football Quarterbacks of the 2020s

Quarterback play hasn't exactly been something the Iowa Hawkeyes have hung their hats on the past few seasons. It has been a revolving door of players taking snaps, with a lot of inconsistency and injuries bogging down the offense.

Who Were the Best Iowa Quarterbacks of the 2020s?

That is until last year, when South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski came to Iowa City and provided a much-needed spark for the offense, showing what quality quarterback play looks like.



As Iowa enters the 2026 campaign, with, you guessed it, more quarterback questions amid a position battle, let's take a look at Iowa's signal callers throughout the 2020s.

12. Deuce Hogan

Iowa quarterback Deuce Hogan (2) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 211113 Minn Iowa Fb 098 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

A highly-touted recruit, Deuce Hogan spent just two years with the Iowa program before transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats. In extremely limited game action, he was just 1-for-1 for two passing yards and was never able to find his way onto the field in a crowded quarterback room early in his collegiate career.

11. Marco Lainez

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Marco Lainez (11) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Like Hogan, Marco Lainez saw minimal action while with Iowa. In 2023, he appeared in garbage time against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Bowl, going 2-for-7 for four yards and rushing 51 yards before departing from the Hawkeyes' program.

10. Hank Brown

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) warms up before playing the Albany Great Danes Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hard to judge and likely to ascend this list, Hank Brown has only had so many reps. Last year, he appeared in three games, going 11-for-21 for 107 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, but he enters 2026 with a chance to take the starting job.

9. Jeremy Hecklinski

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) throws a pass during warmups before a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is going to be Brown, or it is going to be Jeremy Hecklinski. One of these two is climbing this list by winning the starting job. The slightly more elusive of the two, Hecklinski was just 2-for-2 for eight yards to go with six rushing yards and a score on the ground.

8. Joey Labas

Iowa quarterback Joey Labas (5) throws a pass during Hawkeyes football Kids Day at Kinnick open practice, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 210814 Ia Fb Kids Day 055 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joey Labas started just one game for Iowa, but it went as well as you could ask. He won the Music City Bowl for Iowa, going 14-for-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown. He transferred to Central Michigan, where his career has blossomed, throwing for 1,854 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

7. Alex Padilla

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) warms up before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A tough one to rank, Alex Padilla was the fan favorite during his time at Iowa as the backup everyone wanted to play. He was just 77-for-157 for 821 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions in his 13 appearances. Padilla transferred after three years to SMU, where he saw limited action.

6. Jackson Stratton

Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jackson Stratton (19) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Quite possibly the best story of the bunch, Jackson Stratton should never buy a beer in Iowa City again. Thrust into action as the fourth-string quarterback, he was 21-for-35 for 219 yards and a touchdown, leading Iowa to a 2-1 record. He has transferred from the program, but deserves applause.

5. Cade McNamara

Iowa’s quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes against Washington Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talent is there, but Cade McNamara is a case of what could have been. Hampered by injuries during his two years at Iowa, things just never clicked. In 13 games, he threw for 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns, but things never took flight as Iowa expected. Many Iowa fans are still scarred from this era.

4. Brendan Sullivan

Oct 26, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan (1) runs off the field and greets fans after a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Thrust into action in 2024, Brendan Sullivan played in 10 games, going 38-for-53 for 475 yards and three touchdowns, but captured the hearts of Iowa fans with his ability to be used in the red zone as a runner. Sullivan helped remind Iowa fans what a running quarterback can do.

3. Deacon Hill

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) gets ready to throw the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Deacon Hill is not appreciated enough. While he completed just 48.6% of his passes, he was a stabilizing presence for Iowa's offense, who also had an edge and toughness to him that his teammates bought into. He started 10 games in 2023 and led Iowa to a 6-3 record while in command.

2. Spencer Petras

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 221112 Wisc Iowa Fb 115 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spencer Petras remains one of the most unfairly treated athletes in Iowa history. One of the nicest humans out there, he was put in a tough situation due to the saga surrounding Brian Ferentz as Iowa's offensive coordinator. He threw for 5,199 yards and 24 touchdowns while at Iowa, with a 21-11 record during that time.

1. Mark Gronowski

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Who else could it be? Mark Gronowski reminded everyone that Iowa can have a good quarterback. He threw for 1,741 yards and 10 touchdowns, but his rushing ability drew Iowa fans in. Gronowski rumbled for 545 yards on the ground and a monstrous 16 touchdowns. His only downside is that he only got to spend one year at Iowa. Imagine another year of Mark Gronowski? A thought keeping Iowa fans awake at night.