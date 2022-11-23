IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:01 p.m. (CT). The Senior Day and Heroes Trophy contest will be televised on BTN.

Morgan retired following the 2019 season after serving as a member of the coaching staff for 19 years. He coached Iowa’s defensive line his final seven seasons after previously coaching Iowa’s offensive line (2003-11) and serving as recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach (2000-02).

Iowa posted a 151-91 record with Morgan on staff, appearing in 16 bowl games, including 11 January contests, and the 2015 Big Ten Conference championship game. Iowa earned a share of the Big Ten title in 2002 and 2004. The Hawkeyes finished in the Big Ten’s first division 16 times in that span.

Throughout his career, Morgan coached three Outland Trophy winners (Chad Hennings at Benton Community High School, Robert Gallery, Brandon Scherff), and John Mackey Award recipient Dallas Clark. Four of his players were named Big Ten Player of the Year at their position and three earned consensus All-America honors.

Seven players coached by Morgan earned first- or second-team All-America recognition. Nine earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and 14 were named second-team All-Big Ten. Thirteen of Morgan’s players were selected in the NFL Draft, including five first-round selections.

Morgan joined the Iowa staff after eight years as head coach at Iowa City West High School. West won state Class 4A (largest class in the state) titles in 1995, 1998 and 1999. Morgan left the program with a 26-game winning streak.

Morgan totaled 146 career prep victories and is a member of the Iowa High School Coach’s Hall of Fame. In October, 2018, Morgan was listed by the Des Moines Register as one of the 50 Greatest High School Coaches in state history.

Morgan will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Friday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.