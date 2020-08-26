Report: Big Ten Plan Includes Domes

The Big Ten is considering a winter football season in early 2021, but it may not include playing at home sites.

The Columbus Dispatch reported on Wednesday that the conference is considering playing games at domes in Indianapolis, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, as well as games in Syracuse, N.Y.

The conference postponed its fall season on August 11, six days after releasing a 10-game league-only schedule, because of medical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has said a task force for playing a shortened winter/spring season has been formed, with several models being considered.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta confirmed on Monday that plans are in the works for a season that also wouldn't affect playing a full 12-game fall schedule later in 2021.

“One of the things we’re talking about is that very question,” he said Monday. “What would the number of games be in making sure there’s enough time between the last game and the opening game of the fall season.

“One of the principles is making sure our student-athletes are healthy going into (a) 2021 (fall season), and we’re able to play a full 12-game schedule and a bowl game. So that’s one of the reasons we’re looking at the earlier schedule rather than later in the spring.”

Barta said there isn’t a set deadline to begin preparing for a winter/spring season. In planning for a normal fall schedule, a timeframe of 4-6 weeks to get ready was considered.

Blue & White Illustrated, a website that covers Penn State athletics, reported that the Big Ten is considering playing its championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and could also have its champion play the Pac-12 champion in a "traditional" Rose Bowl.