SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Report: Big Ten Plan Includes Domes

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Ten is considering a winter football season in early 2021, but it may not include playing at home sites.

The Columbus Dispatch reported on Wednesday that the conference is considering playing games at domes in Indianapolis, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, as well as games in Syracuse, N.Y.

The conference postponed its fall season on August 11, six days after releasing a 10-game league-only schedule, because of medical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has said a task force for playing a shortened winter/spring season has been formed, with several models being considered.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta confirmed on Monday that plans are in the works for a season that also wouldn't affect playing a full 12-game fall schedule later in 2021.

“One of the things we’re talking about is that very question,” he said Monday. “What would the number of games be in making sure there’s enough time between the last game and the opening game of the fall season.

“One of the principles is making sure our student-athletes are healthy going into (a) 2021 (fall season), and we’re able to play a full 12-game schedule and a bowl game. So that’s one of the reasons we’re looking at the earlier schedule rather than later in the spring.”

Barta said there isn’t a set deadline to begin preparing for a winter/spring season. In planning for a normal fall schedule, a timeframe of 4-6 weeks to get ready was considered.

Blue & White Illustrated, a website that covers Penn State athletics, reported that the Big Ten is considering playing its championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and could also have its champion play the Pac-12 champion in a "traditional" Rose Bowl.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Models For A Big Ten Winter Football Season Will Also Include Planning For Next Fall

Player safety is one of the concerns with playing two seasons in one calendar year.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Releases Updated COVID-19 Testing Numbers For Athletic Department

A total of 32 positive and 613 negative tests were found last week.

John Bohnenkamp

Duncan, Linderbaum Are AP All-Americans

Iowa kicker named to first team, while center is named to second team.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta: 'We Had To Cut Sports'

Decision to eliminate men's tennis, men's gymnastics, and men's swimming and diving was based on economic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Bohnenkamp

Jackson, Linderbaum Among Top 100 Draft Board

Iowa offensive linemen are on CBS Sports' list.

John Bohnenkamp

What Might Have Been: Hawkeyes Ranked In AP Top 25

Iowa comes in at No. 24 in preseason poll, despite no fall season in the Big Ten.

John Bohnenkamp

A Cruel Summer For Iowa Athletics

Some of it had to do with the coronavirus, a lot of it had to do with internal problems. But did anyone learn from it?

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Cuts Four Sports

Men's gymnastics, men's tennis, swimming and diving are eliminated.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobKong

With No Big Ten Season, Who Should Iowa Fans Follow?

ESPN's suggestion: How about Auburn?

John Bohnenkamp

Four Hawkeyes Make PFF All-Big Ten First Team

Duncan, Smith-Marsette, Heflin and Linderbaum honored.

John Bohnenkamp