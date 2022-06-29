Skip to main content
Riley Moss Earns Pre-Season Camp All-American Honors

Iowa Senior Cornerback Recognized By Foundation

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss (33) celebrates a tackle during the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan on Dec. 4, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Riley Moss has earned Walter Camp Preseason Second-Team All-America honors, it was announced Tuesday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Moss, a defensive back from Ankeny, Iowa, has also earned preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele and he is a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

During the 2021 season, Moss was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News and he was voted the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Moss was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both league coaches and media and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He also earned Iowa’s Team Hustle Award.

Moss is second in school history in career interception return yards (239) and he is one of three players in program history with three interception return touchdowns. In 41 career games, Moss has 111 tackles (92 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three straight nonconference home games, each featuring a different start time. The season-opener Sept. 3 against South Dakota State is slated for an 11 a.m. (CT) kickoff on FS1. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will follow on Sept. 10, with a 3 p.m. start time on BTN. Iowa’s final nonconference contest is an evening contest against Nevada, with that game starting at 6:30 p.m. and it will be televised on BTN.

