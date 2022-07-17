Season-Opener Carries Special Meaning for Seth Benson

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Seth Benson made a career-changing decision in December of 2017.

An all-state linebacker from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, S.D., Benson had been committed to South Dakota State for six months. And then Iowa called.

With the December, 2017 signing period just a week away, the Hawkeyes offered the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year a scholarship. An offer he accepted.

“It’s fun to look back at that,” said Benson, heading into his senior season with the Hawkeyes. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’m just blessed I had the opportunity and I was able to come to Iowa. And I’ve got a lot ahead of me.”

As fate would have it, Benson’s final season at Iowa starts with a Sept. 3 meeting with South Dakota State in Kinnick Stadium. This runs much deeper than just a season opener. This one is personal.

Seth’s dad, Chuck, led the Jackrabbits in rushing in 1977. His brother, Austin, also played football for South Dakota State. His mom, JoElle, played basketball there and led the 1985-86 team in field-goal percentage and blocked shots.. His sister, Ellie, played volleyball there. And Seth was poised to follow in their footsteps.

So the choice was this. Continue the family legacy in Brookings or take a bite out of the Big Ten. It wasn’t a decision Seth took lightly.

“I’m a big family man,” Benson said. “That was the hardest thing. I wanted to be a loyal guy, too. And I had committed to a school and a program (at South Dakota State). I was going to be 51/2 hours from my family. I had to think about that. But ultimately, I didn’t want to look back and say, “What if?”

The South Dakota State coaching staff made it easier on Benson, supporting his decision. A decision that also crossed the path of friendship.

One of Benson’s best friends is Zach Heins, who played high school football with him at Washington and signed with South Dakota State. Heins, like Benson a fifth-year senior, is a standout tight end for the Jackrabbits and a two-time Missouri Valley all-conference selection.

“Zach is one of my best buddies,” Benson said. “I remember talking about (playing in 2022). Maybe it was freshman year. And now it’s already here.”

Benson and Jack Campbell make up one of the best linebacking duos at Iowa under Coach Kirk Ferentz. Campbell, the middle linebacker, led the team in tackles last season with 143. Benson, the weakside linebacker, was the second-leading tackler with 105. Both started all 14 games Campbell and Benson are mentioned in the same breath as Iowa’s gifted linebacking duo of Chad Greenway and Adbul Hodge (2002 to 2005).

“Coach Ferentz always talks about Chad and Abdul when they were here,” Benson said. “And how they competed in everything they did.”

Greenway and Hodge also have a connection with Benson. When Seth was trying to decide whether to stick with South Dakota State or take the Iowa offer, he got in touch with Greenway.

“He was actually here the other day because his daughter (Maddyn) was at the women’s basketball camp,” Benson said. “We talked about that. When I called him he was in the same situation as I was. Even going even more full circle, he was going to go to South Dakota State as well. He told me then how he went through everything, being from South Dakota.”

Greenway, from Mount Vernon, S.D., also passed on the Jackrabbits and signed with Iowa. Greenway’s advice helped put Benson at ease with his decision.

“I took a leap of faith and I’ve never looked back,” Benson said.

Benson doesn’t have to leave the football facility to talk to Hodge about the linebacker position. Abdul is the newest member of the Iowa coaching staff, where he’s in charge of tight ends.

“He used to come back in the summers and every so often he’d be in the linebacker room,” Benson said. “Or he’d be out on the field helping us. It’s unbelievable having him in the facility now, with the experience and wisdom and everything he has for us.”

When Benson gets back to Sioux Falls now, everyone he runs into tells him they’ll be at the game Sept. 3.

“I’m going to have to find a lot of tickets for that one,” Seth said.

He said he knows a lot of players on the South Dakota State team, in addition to Heins. So it won’t be an ordinary season opener for him. He said he might have to temper his emotions before kickoff.

“I usually try to remain pretty calm through games,” he said. “It all comes down to just doing what you need to do. There will be a lot of people here. But it will be fun, I think.”

The Benson family, South Dakota State faithful on most Saturdays, will alter the script on Sept. 3. They’ll be decked out in black and gold.

“Yea,” Seth said. “It’s a no brainer.”