Signing Day: Lois, Taylor Added To 2020 Class

Michael Lois may never play football at Iowa.

But coach Kirk Ferentz said he was committed to the scholarship offer he made to Lois.

Lois, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Wis., signed his letter of intent with the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, as did Australian punter Tory Taylor.

Lois committed to Iowa on Sept. 1, 2018. Fifteen days later, he suffered a spinal injury in a swimming pool accident.

Lois, who broke three vertabrae in his spine, has undergone three surgeries and hasn't played football since suffering the injury.

But Ferentz said the scholarship offer was always there for Lois.

"That commitment is a two-way street," Ferentz said on Wednesday. "They made the commitment, we accepted it. From that time on, it was our responsibility to make sure we’re committed on a player graduating. That's, first and foremost, the goal.

"The good news is he’s functioning a lot better. Whether or not he can play football remains to be seen. I'm not optimistic there."

Ferentz said Lois can help off the field within the program if he isn't cleared to play.

"He’ll be here with us," Ferentz said. "If he would like to be involved (off the field), that door certainly will be open."

Taylor, from Melbourne, Australia, will have four years of college eligibility.

“He’s got good raw skills," Ferentz said. “But he hasn't played football. They don’t play it there like we do here. It’s going to be an adjustment for him, and we’re going to have to work like crazy with him when we get going in August."

Iowa's only other punter on the roster is Ryan Gersonde, who is coming back from a knee injury.