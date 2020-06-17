Smith-Marsette Makes ESPN List

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was listed as the Hawkeyes' 'most exciting player" among the top 25 teams on ESPN.com's list.

Smith-Marsette, a senior, is coming off a strong 2019 season. He was was the Most Valuable Offensive Player in Iowa’s 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over USC after a game in which he had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Smith-Marsette averaged 29.6 yards on 17 kickoff returns last season, and had a touchdown return in Iowa’s win at Nebraska. As a receiver, he had 44 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly said of Smith-Marsette:

Smith-Marsette makes you wish that, just for one year, Iowa would be a little less Iowa-like and air the ball out a bit more. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch with five touchdowns last year and could easily become Iowa's first 1,000-yard wideout since 2011 if he gets enough opportunities. And he's one of the nation's best kick returners.

Iowa was ranked No. 20 on the ESPN preseason list.

Smith-Marsette is part of a talented group of wide receivers coming back for the Hawkeyes.

• Nico Ragaini led Iowa with 46 catches last season. He had 439 receiving yards.

• Brandon Smith had 37 catches for 439 yards and tied with Smith-Marsette for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five. Smith played in just nine games after suffering a late-season ankle injury.

• Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 36 catches for a team-high 589 yards last season as a redshirt freshman.