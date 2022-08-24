Spencer Petras Named to Unitas Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras has been named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.



Petras (6-foot-5, 233-pounds) passed for 1,880 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. He ranks 13th in career passing yards at Iowa with 3,474 yards. Petras was named to the watch list in 2021. The San Rafael, California, native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league media in 2020.





The award is named after quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm” for his record-setting play for the Baltimore Colts in the NFL. Nate Stanley was a finalist for the award in 2019.

The Hawkeyes open the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting South Dakota State (11 a.m., FS1) in the first of three straight home games. Iowa hosts the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game the following week against Iowa State (3 p.m., BTN). The Hawkeyes close the nonconference schedule Sept. 17, hosting Nevada (6:30 p.m., BTN).

Additional home games include Michigan (Oct. 1, TBA), Homecoming versus Northwestern (Oct. 29, 2/2:30 p.m., TBA), Wisconsin (Nov. 12, TBA), and Senior Day versus Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN).

All seven home games during the 2022 season are sold out.

All tickets to 2022 home games will be mobile. Fans may access tickets via the Hawkeye Sports App, a link via email, or account login at hawkeyesports.com/myaccount. These tickets are optimized for display on your smartphone device and should not be printed. Fans can review additional information on mobile tickets by visiting hawkeyesports.com/mobiletickets.

The Hawkeye Sports app helps manage, purchase, download, transfer and scan tickets and parking. The app is located at hawkeyesports.com/mobileapp/.