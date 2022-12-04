Spencer Petras Sidelined for Music City Bowl

Iowa’s trip to the Music City Bowl will be with a starting quarterback who hasn’t played in a college game.

The arm injury that starter Spencer Petras suffered in the loss to Nebraska in the regular-season finale required surgery, coach Kirk Ferentz said on Sunday.

That means either redshirt freshman Joey Labas or freshman Carson May will start the bowl game against Kentucky on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

“We’ll let those guys work the next four weeks, and see how they do,” Ferentz said. “We were on the field yesterday and both did some good things, but obviously we’ve got some work to do with both guys. So the good news is we have four weeks to get that done.”

Petras threw for 1,725 yards this season, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He was injured early in the 24-17 loss to Nebraska, and was replaced by backup Alex Padilla.

But Padilla announced last week he would be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, which leaves only Labas or May to fill the job.

Labas, who redshirted last season, threw for more than 7,200 yards in his career at Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio) High School. May threw for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns in his career at Jones (Okla.) High School.

Both quarterbacks have worked with Iowa’s scout team during the season.

“Both those guys have done a good job,” Ferentz said. “They’re good young guys. And obviously they’re lacking experience right now. And that’s our job moving forward.”

Ferentz said most of the work with Iowa’s first-string and second-string offenses belongs to the top two quarterbacks on the roster.

“When we changed our (practice) schedule back in 2015, went to a morning schedule, it made it a little tougher to do some work that we call developmental work with guys that aren’t necessarily on the two-deep,” Ferentz said.

Ferentz said the coaching staff tried to do that kind of work with players during the bye week.

“All that being said, it’s not the same as working with the ones and the twos,” Ferentz said. “It never has been, never will be. So we’ll take advantage of this time. That’s the one good thing about the month of December — you have time available.”

Petras started 31 games in three seasons. He threw for 5,199 yards in his career.

“Of course, it couldn’t have been just a bruise or a sprain,” Ferentz said of the injury. “So it required surgery. And I think it’s probably unrealistic to think he’ll be able to throw a ball for several months now, including spring. So I think, first things first, let’s get him healthy. And then I think he would have had a chance to be a pro guy, a pro free agent. I don’t know how it’s going to affect that. We’ll know a lot more in the next calendar year on that one.”

DEJEAN, LAPORTA UPDATES: Ferentz said he expects cornerback Cooper DeJean and tight end Sam LaPorta to be ready for the bowl game after suffering injuries late in the season.

LaPorta was injured in the 13-10 win at Minnesota on November 19. DeJean was injured in the first quarter of the Nebraska game.

Ferentz said neither player would have been available had the Hawkeyes played in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game — Iowa missed a chance to clinch the West Division title with the loss to Nebraska.

“I know they’re excited,” Ferentz said. “I can just tell by the way they’re acting. They’re excited to play another game.