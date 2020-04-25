Stone Taken By Ravens

Former Iowa safety Geno Stone became the fourth Hawkeye taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, going to the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round on Saturday.

Stone was taken with the 219th pick overall.

Stone joins offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (first round, Tampa Bay), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (second round, Buffalo Bills) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (third round, Denver Broncos) as Iowa selections this year. It's the second consecutive year, and third time in four years, that the Hawkeyes have had four players selected.

Stone was a second-team All-Big Ten selections by the conference coaches and the Associated Press last season. Stone started all 13 games at strong safety last season, finishing with 70 tackles, including 40 solos.

"This has been my guy through the draft process," said Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network during Saturday's telecast. "When I talked to general managers and personnel executives, I go, 'Tell me what I'm missing on Geno Stone.' Because I have a big grade on Geno Stone — he's my 12th safety. What am I missing? I couldn't get any support for him around the league.

"All this guy does is pick off balls. He plays faster than he times. He can high-point it. He's quick to read keys and diagnose. He delivers big hits. He plays with energy. I don't know, I guess I just missed on this one. I thought this guy was a darn good football player, and did not imagine he would be available at this point in time."

Stone started 13 games as a sophomore in 2018, finishing second in the Big Ten with four interceptions. He also had 39 tackles that season.

He was one of 10 true freshmen to play for the Hawkeyes in the 2017 season, with 17 tackles and one interception.