Three Iowa Football Players Ready to Erupt for Bigger NIL Deals

Welcome to the world of college football.



NIL is what makes this thing work. Better players get bigger deals. Better teams spend more money. It's a harsh reality to face, but an undeniable one.



The better you play, the bigger deal you can get, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are staring down a trio of players ready to erupt in 2026 and earn themselves a healthy NIL boost with their performances.

Tony Diaz, WR

The Hawkeyes have a confident, talented, game-changing receiver on the roster entering 2026. Or at least it seems from all of the buzz coming out of Iowa City surrounding Tony Diaz.



The transfer from UT Rio Grande Valley comes to Iowa after just one year of college football, where he posted 881 yards and 11 touchdowns on 67 receptions.

He figures to slot in as a starting receiver alongside Reece Vander Zee this year with a chance to elevate Iowa's passing game to heights it hasn't seen since Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were a talented duo out wide.

How much Diaz was given in his NIL package remains unknown to the full extent, but the fact that the Alabama Crimson Tide were also pursuing him proves a successful year could put Iowa on the hook for a lofty raise for Tony Diaz.

Anthony Hawkins, S

I really think the Hawkeyes have found something on defense in Anthony Hawkins, the transfer portal addition from Villanova, where he earned serious experience as a starter.



At 6-foot-3, Hawkins brings the modern length and size secondaries are looking for. Phil Parker went out and got Hawkins from the FCS ranks to slot into a starting position.

Other Hawkeyes are high on Hawkins as well, with Zach Lutmer raving about his size and talent at Big Ten Media Days.

"Anthony is super lengthy. I mean, he's 6-3. He uses that really well. He's really good at breaking on the ball for how lengthy he is, and he can disrupt plays with that," Lutmer said of what he has seen from Anthony Hawkins.

Kamari Moulton, RB

Kamari Moulton feels like he has been with the Hawkeyes forever because, well, he has.



Moulton has gotten carries for Iowa the last three years, which featured a career-high in carries (170) and yards (878) last year. With the questions at quarterback and what figures to be a stout offensive line, Moulton has every chance to surpass 1,000 yards.



Per On3, his NIL valuation is at $385,000 at the moment. If Moulton puts up the year many expect, and Iowa wants to keep him around, which they should, a nice increase could be in order.