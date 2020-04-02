Thursday's Clicks: Ferentz Gets Work Done At Home

Kirk Ferentz wasn't dressed for football practice.

It's that kind of life for the Iowa football coach right now, with no spring football and the uncertainty of what will come next this offseason.

Ferentz talked on his Wednesday teleconference about all that is on his work list these days.

"It’s productive," he said. "I’m probably like the players, I’m trying to make sure I’m trying to follow a routine, also. That’s probably been one of the hardest things — to be in a routine, try to be productive. I think, as a nation, we probably set a record for cleaning out closets, doing some things we all put off.

"I did a few chores I’ve been putting off for more than a year."

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes should be in the opening weeks of spring practice, but concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus has shut down everything in sports.

Ferentz said he would rather be in the office these days, but that's not possible. He's had to make out a new schedule.

"The last two weeks, the last 2 1/2 weeks, I’ve probably watched more television than I’ve watched in 15 years combined, cumulative," Ferentz quipped.

