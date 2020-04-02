HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Thursday's Clicks: Ferentz Gets Work Done At Home

John Bohnenkamp

Kirk Ferentz wasn't dressed for football practice.

It's that kind of life for the Iowa football coach right now, with no spring football and the uncertainty of what will come next this offseason.

Ferentz talked on his Wednesday teleconference about all that is on his work list these days.

"It’s productive," he said. "I’m probably like the players, I’m trying to make sure I’m trying to follow a routine, also. That’s probably been one of the hardest things — to be in a routine, try to be productive. I think, as a nation, we probably set a record for cleaning out closets, doing some things we all put off.

"I did a few chores I’ve been putting off for more than a year."

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes should be in the opening weeks of spring practice, but concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus has shut down everything in sports.

Ferentz said he would rather be in the office these days, but that's not possible. He's had to make out a new schedule.

"The last two weeks, the last 2 1/2 weeks, I’ve probably watched more television than I’ve watched in 15 years combined, cumulative," Ferentz quipped.

Another day of KOK

Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe had another #Sidelined video on Wednesday that was popular on Twitter.

Hopefully this becomes a regular feature.

Verducci on Opening Day

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci wrote last week about all of the things missed in Cincinnati with no Opening Day in MLB.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Garza Named To Wooden All-America Team

It's the latest honor for the Iowa center.

John Bohnenkamp

With Hawkeyes, Everything Is On Hold

No workouts, no recruiting. It's a quiet time for the Iowa football team.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday Clicks: Assistant Coaches Steal The Show

Twitter posts feature Hawkeye coaches.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

'This Is One For The Books': Ferentz Tries To Deal With New Routine

Iowa coach plans for all kinds of scenarios with sports on hold.

John Bohnenkamp

Kriener Wished For A Better Finale

Iowa senior forward moves on to professional career.

John Bohnenkamp

Brands Suggests Possible Appeal Process After NCAA Ruling

Iowa wrestling coach suggests trying to get Lee an extra year of eligibility.

John Bohnenkamp

Brands Ready To Build Toward Next Year

Iowa wrestling coach says first battle is with the coronavirus, and he already has experienced that fight.

John Bohnenkamp

NCAA Grants Spring Athletes Additional Year Of Eligibility

Winter sports athletes will not receive relief.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Bohnenkamp: Imagination Keeps Lee Focused

Iowa wrestler can only work toward next year now.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Tuesday's Clicks: The Impressive Numbers Of Spencer Lee

Iowa wrestler won the Hodge Trophy on Monday.

John Bohnenkamp