Tight End U? It's Not Iowa, But The Hawkeyes Are Close To No. 1
John Bohnenkamp
Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson were first-round NFL draft picks.
George Kittle went from being a fifth-round selection to an All-Pro and an appearance in the Super Bowl.
Iowa's tight ends have made a big impact in the NFL in recent seasons, making the Hawkeyes one of the top programs for the position.
Iowa came in third in Sports Illustrated's list of the top 10 programs for tight ends.
SI looked at programs over the last 10 seasons, using a scoring system for rankings by position groups.
DRAFT POSITION
Top 10: 4 points
Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points
Rounds 2-3: 2 points
Rounds 4-7: 1 point
Undrafted: 0 points
NFL GAMES STARTED
80-plus: 5 points
48 to 79: 4 points
16 to 47: 3 points
5 to 15: 2 points
1 to 4: 1 point
NFL AWARDS
Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points
First-Team All-Pro: 3 points
Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points
Stanford was first with 33 points. Miami was second with 30. Iowa was third with 29.
A look at Iowa's tight ends who have made it to the NFL:
George Kittle (2017 fifth round, 37 starts, All-Pro)
T.J. Hockenson (2019 8th overall, 7 starts)
Noah Fant (2019 first round, 11 starts)
C.J. Fiedorowicz (2014 third round, 42 starts)
Tony Moeaki (2010 third round, 31 starts)
Allen Reisner (2011 undrafted, 3 starts)
Henry Krieger-Coble (2016 undrafted)