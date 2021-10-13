    • October 13, 2021
    Tom Poholsky, 54, Passes Away

    Former Iowa Quarterback Led Memorable Upset of Michigan State
    IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa quarterback Tom Poholsky passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He was born Nov. 14, 1966, and resided in Evergreen, Colorado. He was serving as assistant head football coach at Evergreen High School.

    Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4-6 p.m. (MT) at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Lakewood, Colorado. Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held Monday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. (MT) at Rockland Community Church in Golden, Colorado.

    Poholsky lettered for the Hawkeyes from 1986-89 following a redshirt season in 1985. He joined the Hawkeyes after a prep career in St. Louis, and served as a Hawkeye team captain his senior season. Iowa posted a 30-16-3 record during his career, including recording Holiday Bowl wins in 1986 and 1987.

    Poholsky’s best career start came during his freshman season as he led Iowa to a 24-21 upset at Michigan State on national television. He completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

    Poholsky and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of two children, Tommy and Liv. A GoFund.me account has been set up at https://gofund.me/d604f593

