Transfer Player Not Named Mark Gronowski To Keep An Eye On For Iowa in 2025
The story this offseason for the Iowa Hawkeyes has been transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski, and for good reason.
Iowa has seemingly been one competent quarterback away from making some real noise over the last few seasons. The Hawkeyes' offensive woes have been well-documented, though, and their misfortunes at quarterback have been one of the reasons for that.
Gronowski, a transfer from South Dakota State, could very well change Iowa's offense. He was a superstar for the Jackrabbits and a two-time FCS National Champion. He gives Iowa real hope heading into 2025, and he's undoubtedly their biggest transfer portal get. He's not the only intriguing player the Hawkeyes brought into Iowa City this offseason, though.
In fact, Tyler Tachman of Hawk Central believes Ferris State transfer Bryce George, an offensive lineman, may be almost as important as a pickup for the Hawkeyes. In a recent ranking of Iowa's most important transfer portal additions, George was ranked No. 2, only behind Gronowski.
"George, listed at 6-foot-5 and more than 300 pounds, has a wealth of experience, making 41 appearances in his Ferris State career," Tachman wrote. "Last season showed just how much of a difference a stellar offensive line (and running back) can make for an offense. George has the makings of an immediate impact player who can help the Hawkeyes try to sustain their offensive line momentum."
Offensive linemen are always a huge part of the puzzle at Iowa, and in George, the Hawkeyes have a big one who, much like Gronowski, has winning experience. George was part of three DII championship teams while at Ferris State.
He's likely a tackle, but he could also play guard. The big question for him is whether or not he can transition from playing in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) to the Big Ten. If he picks it up quickly, though, he has the profile of a player who could start at guard or tackle this fall.
At the very least, he provides the Hawkeyes with some incredible depth.
Keep an eye on George this fall. Offensive linemen may not get the hype that quarterbacks do, but they can be just as important — especially in Iowa City.