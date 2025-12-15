Iowa Names MVPs At Team Awards

With just one game remaining before putting a wrap on the 2025 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes came together to name their offensive and defensive MVPs.

During the team awards, the Hawkeyes named their Most Valuable Player on both sides of the ball. On offense, quarterback Mark Gronowski took home the honors. On defense, defensive back Zach Lutmer was named MVP.

Both of those players held their own this season, but Lutmer being only a sophomore is huge for the team. Iowa knows they'll have to make a change at QB, but what Gronowski did this season won't soon be forgotten.

Mark Gronowski Wins Roy J. Carver MVP

Iowa senior quarterback Mark Gronowski and sophomore defensive back Zach Lutmer were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players during Iowa’s team awards. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 14, 2025

Iowa looked at the transfer portal and wound up with the all-time winningest QB in college football history. While Gronowski failed to lead them to the College Football Playoffs, he put up numbers that may not be replicated anytime soon, if at all.

Gronowski was just as effective, if not more effective on his legs than he was as a passer. He made some big time throws, specifically late in the season, but time and time again it was his legs that got the job done.

The fifth-year senior's career came to a close with 2,020 combined yards and 23 touchdowns. 15 of those 23 came on the ground. While it's crazy to say, his longest pass of the year (45 yards) was shorter than his longest run (67 yards).

Zach Lutmer Also Named MVP

The progression from Lutmer's freshman to sophomore year is astonishing. As an Iowa native, it was a no brainer for the 6' 205-pound defensive star to come play for the Hawkeyes. He had an interception in his freshman season, but wound up with three as a sophomore.

Not only that, but Lutmer saw a 485% increase in his total number of tackles. Finishing the year with 68, he added six pass deflections and a sack. Not only that, but one of the interceptions he was able to take to the house for a touchdown.

Iowa's offensive line was a focal point, but they wouldn't have been nearly as successful without their defense. Lutmer was a huge part of that, as were other players such as Max Llewellyn, who just accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. If Lutmer keeps up at this pace, there's no doubt they'll have no choice but to invite him to those games on a national spotlight.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!