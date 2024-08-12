Trio of Hawkeyes on Bednarik Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa football players Sebastian Castro, Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson were named on Monday to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List for the most outstanding defensive player in the nation.
Iowa’s three candidates tie Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State for the most in the country in 2024. Castro, Higgins and Jackson were each named to the Bronko Nagurski Watch List last month, which is a different award for national defensive player of the year.
Presented annually since 1994, the award is named for University of Pennsylvania linebacker Chuck Bednarik. Preseason honorees are determined by the Maxwell Football Club in collaboration with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications.
Higgins (6-foot-2, 232-pounds) recorded 171 tackles (79 solo, 92 assists) last season, which led the Big Ten and ranked third in the nation. That total ties the program record for tackles in a single season. The Indianapolis native was named to the FWAA All-American First Team in 2023.
Jackson (6-foot-2, 235-pounds) contributed 110 tackles (51 solo, 59 assists) at linebacker, good for second on the team and fourth in the conference. The Atlanta, Georgia, native was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree by league media and honorable mention all-conference by league coaches in 2023.
Castro (5-foot-11, 205-pounds) led the team in 2023 with eight pass break-ups and three interceptions in the defensive backfield. Those totals ranked fourth and ninth in the Big Ten, respectively, last season.
Castro was a PFF first-team All-America, an Associated Press third-team All-American and a Phil Steele honorable mention All-American a year ago. The native of Oak Lawn, Illinois, was voted second-team All-Big Ten by conference media and honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches.
Iowa has had nine semifinalists for the award since 2005, most recently with former Hawkeye cornerback Cooper DeJean last season. Other recent Bednarik semifinalists from the University of Iowa include Jack Campbell (2022), Daviyon Nixon (2020), Josh Jackson (2017), Desmond King (2016), Adrian Clayborn (2010), Pat Angerer (2009) and Chad Greenway (2005).
Semifinalists for the Chuck Bedanirk Award will be announced on Nov. 12, and the three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 24. The winners of the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12.