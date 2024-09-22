WATCH: Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson Scores Another Massive Touchdown
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson cannot be stopped.
After entering the third quarter trailing the Minnesota Golden Gophers by seven, Johnson put Iowa on his back, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to give the Hawkeyes the lead.
The second one was a 40-yard burst up the middle, in which Johnson showed terrific patience while displaying his incredible field vision.
At the time, Johnson had scored all three of Iowa's touchdowns on the evening and had carried the ball for 164 yards.
The 21-year-old phenom entered the game having rushed for 479 yards and six scores while averaging a robust 7.9 yards per carry, but those numbers look even more impressive now.
Johnson was definitely not on the radar to this extent heading into 2024.
Last season, he registered just 463 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, logging a pedestrian four yards per attempt.
Johnson arrived at Iowa City in 2022, recording 779 yards while reaching the end zone six times as a rusher. He posted 5.2 yards per tote, so he was certainly more efficient during his freshman campaign than Year 2, but he obviously was not even close to the same level he has demonstrated here in 2024.
If not for Johnson, Iowa's offense would be struggling mightily thanks to continued shaky play from quarterback Cade McNamara and the aerial attack.
Thanks to the junior halfback, the Hawkeyes' offense has life, which is vital now that the team has begun Big Ten conference play.
Johnson could be on the way to a Heisman Trophy-caliber season.