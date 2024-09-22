WATCH: Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson Sets Up Touchdown With Electric Run
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson continues to stamp his name among the best offensive weapons in the country in the early stages of the 2024 season.
After Iowa picked off the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter on Saturday evening, Johnson turned what should have been a loss in the backfield into a 22-yard run that ultimately set up a rushing touchdown by Johnson himself.
It initially looked like a touchdown for Johnson, but he stepped out of bounds at the 2-yard line.
But no harm, no foul: Johnson ultimately punched in a score to give the Hawkeyes the early lead anyway.
Johnson went into the Week 4 matchup with Minnesota as one of the most electrifying players in the country.
Over his first three games, the 21-year-old racked up 479 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.9 yards per carry. Most recently, he carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards and a couple of scores in a Week 3 win over the Troy Trojans.
Johnson has been the most consistent bright spot in what has been a rather frustrating first several weeks for Iowa, which lost to the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2 and struggled to pull away from Troy last weekend.
The Cincinnati native arrived at Iowa City in 2022, rushing for 779 yards and six touchdowns during his freshman season. The following year, Johnson totaled 463 yards and three scores.
Johnson has already shattered his 2023 numbers, and it seems pretty safe to say he will blow away his 2022 output, as well.