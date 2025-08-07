Who is TE U? Iowa Hawkeyes Snubbed on List
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a great history of success at the tight end position.
Many dynamic players over the years have starred at Iowa before moving to the NFL and putting together successful careers.
When discussing who is the true TE U in college football, the conversation cannot be had with out Iowa — or can it?
College football insider Adam Breneman put together a list of his top five schools that can be considered TE U and Iowa was left off.
Who is TE U in College Football?
Breneman began his list at the bottom with Ohio State and Miami, crediting both programs with developing NFL starters and depth pieces at the tight end position.
Michigan came in at No. 3. Colston Loveland was the first tight end taken in the 2025 NFL Draft followed by Georgia. Brock Bowers set a new rookie receptions record last season.
After four slots being taken, it was expected that Iowa would take over No. 1 but instead, it was fellow Big Ten team Penn State.
“Tons of guys starting in the NFL right now, making big impacts," Breneman said. "Plus Tyler Warren was the best at the position in college football last year and now he looks like the next breakout rookie in the league.”
Iowa Hawkeyes' Long History at the Tight End Position
The former tight end turned analyst discussed the current standing of multiple programs in the league at the position.
When looking at Iowa, there are few better over the years.
George Kittle has been among the top-three tight ends in the NFL for years now. Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler while being named First Team All-Pro twice. Last season, Kittle returned to form with 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. This was the fourth time he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.
Kittle has been joined by Sam LaPorta and TJ Hockenson as well. LaPorta has 17 touchdowns in two years with the Detroit Lions. Hockenson has turned into one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league when healthy.
Noah Fant is another starting-caliber tight end. He was recently released by the Denver Broncos but quickly landed with the Seattle Seahawks.
There are many conversations regarding who the top programs are in terms of positions. At tight end, even if Iowa is now pegged as your No. 1 team, it is hard to have a conversation where the Hawkeyes are not included.