Report: Wirfs Agrees To Deal With Buccaneers

Former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has agreed to contract terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports on Wednesday.

Wirfs will officially sign his contract when he arrives at the team's facility for training camp. The contract is a fully-guaranteed deal worth $16.23 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wirfs was the 13th overall pick in the first round.

Wirfs was the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year and was a first-team All-American last season by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Foundation, and Phil Steele.

Wirfs moved into the starting lineup at Iowa as a true freshman at right tackle, a position he held for the rest of his college career other than the three games last season when he moved over to left tackle because of the injury to Alaric Jackson.

“I think I came into the night pretty calm and collected," Wirfs said on draft night. "Coming from Iowa, we run a pretty pro-style offense and I know when I was at the combine, hearing all the [terminology] that teams were using for fronts and play calls – it was pretty similar to what I was taught and what I heard at Iowa. I just felt like wherever I went I was going to come ready to work. That’s kind of the mentality that was instilled in me at Iowa and I’m going to be coming from a great coaching staff who knows a pro-style offense. I was just excited to see where I end up and I’m ready to go.”

Wirfs was excited back in April knowing he would get a chance to protect new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.

“I couldn’t think of a better scenario, a better situation,” Wirfs said. “Honestly, looking back on it, I wouldn’t want it any other way — getting to block for a Hall of Fame quarterback like Tom Brady in your first year.

“It was different, for sure, seeing those other three tackles go before me. But it was kind of nice — I would almost rather have it like that than ultimately be the first tackle off the board. I’m a competitive person, it was a stinger for a little bit. Being able to go the Bucs, and being in the situation I’m in now, I’d rather have it this way. It stung a little bit, for sure. But it went away pretty quick.”