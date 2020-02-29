Wirfs Puts On A Show At Combine

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs had an impressive day at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Wirfs set a modern record for offensive linemen with a 36.5-inch vertical jump during Friday's workout, then added a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump, which ties a record for offensive linemen.

He added a 4.85 40-yard dash, best among offensive linemen, and 24 reps in the bench press.

The day drew instant praise from NFL Draft analysts.

Wirfs came into the combine projected as a first-round pick. Friday was a day that will only help his stock.