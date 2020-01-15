Wirfs Adds Name To NFL Draft

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs added his name to the NFL draft list on Tuesday night, becoming the third Hawkeye to leave in one day.

Wirfs joins defensive end A.J. Epenesa and running back Toren Young to give up their final season. Epenesa and Young made their announcements Tuesday afternoon.

Safety Geno Stone made his announcement last week.

Wirfs was the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year. He was a first-team all-conference selection and a first-team All-American selection by the Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Wirfs, the first true freshman to start at tackle under coach Kirk Ferentz when he moved into the lineup in 2017, played both right and left tackle this season. He started 12 games at right tackle as a sophomore.

Wirfs made his announcement on social media.

Wirfs is ranked No. 20 on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

"Left tackle, right tackle -- it really doesn't matter anymore," Kiper wrote in mid-December. "NFL teams aren't differentiating between the value of the two positions. Just look at the $36.75 million guaranteed the Raiders gave Trent Brown, who moved back to right tackle this season. Teams just want good tackles, period. Wirfs, a former high school wrestling champion, plays right tackle for the Hawkeyes — though he has had a few series on the left side — and he just mauls defenders. Dominates them. He has incredible strength and power ... and he can also move his feet. Wirfs is a rare talent who could keep moving up."