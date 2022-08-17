Xavier Nwankpa Settling In with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The expectations are going to be there, and Xavier Nwankpa understands that.

Nwankpa, who arrived on Iowa’s campus in January as a freshman, has already put on a show for the Hawkeyes. His interception in Saturday’s Kids Day was a sign of what the highly-touted recruit brings.

But it’s a long process to get into the starting lineup and again, Nwankpa gets that.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Nwankpa said at Friday’s media day. “I’m just going to do what I can if it helps the team win.”

Iowa’s secondary is crowded, but there’s certainly room for Nwankpa, an Iowa elite all-state selection at Southeast Polk High School. He played all four years at the varsity level in high school, a multi-position player who made an impact right away.

The step to the college level has been a big one, and coach Kirk Ferentz understands that.

“All the guys who got here in January, it’s coming at them fast in the spring,” Ferentz said “It’s a different language. Now he had all summer to digest things, he’s had 10 practices under his belt. My guess is we’ll start to see him gain ground every day.”

“I’ve definitely gotten more fluid,” Nwankpa said. “Just playing faster. Every practice, it’s like your knowledge picks up.”

That’s why Ferentz and his staff know they can use Nwankpa, at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, in so many different ways. Nwankpa can play safety or cornerback, and he can be used on special teams as well.

Nwankpa had 845 all-purpose yards as a senior in high school, 794 as a junior, and 494 as a sophomore. That kind of efficiency makes him valuable in the return game.

“He’s in the mix (as a returner),” special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said. “ I don’t think he is quite ready for that yet, but I think that kid is a good football player, as well. I think over the next few months and over the course of the year you are going to see a different kid.”

Nwankpa has been getting lessons in the little things from defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

“He can point out a lot of things that you don’t see right away,” Nwankpa said. “It certainly points you in the right direction.”

Asked what has been the biggest adjustment, Nwankpa said, “Definitely the speed of the game. All of the little keys you can get away with in high school, you have to pick up on right away. You have to know what you’re doing.

“Every day, you just pick it up more and more.”

Nwankpa had 16 interceptions in his high school career, a playmaking talent that will fit well in Iowa’s secondary, which led the nation in interceptions last season.

Where he could play, and how much he could play, is one of the bigger questions of the camp.

Nwankpa will take any spot.

“I’m trying to learn them all, try to pick up as much information as I can,” Nwankpa said. “It’s tough to learn all of the positions. But if it helps the team out, I’ll do whatever I can.”