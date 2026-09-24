Big Ten Breakouts: 3 Iowa Hawkeyes Ready to Make Themselves Known vs Michigan

Entering Week 4 of the 2026 college football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes sit at 3-0, with a chance to not only get to 4-0 but also to put themselves into the thick of the conversation around the College Football Playoff as big games begin to dot the slate more and more.

Every team wants the chance to prove itself, and the Iowa Hawkeyes don't have to wait too much longer for that opportunity. The Hawkeyes hit the road for the first time in 2026, which pits them against the Michigan Wolverines in a monster game for both teams.



It's going to take a trio of Hawkeyes stepping up and showing out to find a win, which could put them on the map as stars in the college football world.

Trevor Lauck, LT

Trevor Lauck is widely viewed as an NFL prospect, as so many Iowa offensive linemen have been before him. This week presents him with the chance to put together one of his best and most important performances of his career.

Lauck is going to get the task of handling John Henry Daley, Michigan's elite pass-rushing defensive end. Daley is a proven veteran with immense talent to wreck games and get home to the quarterback. For the most part, Iowa's quarterback, Hank Brown, has remained relatively untouched this year.



Lauck standing tall against John Henry Daley can give Brown time to find wide receivers, as well as be some of the best tape Lauck could put out to NFL teams.

Boston Everitt, Punter

It has been a few years since Iowa's punter was a nationally known name when Tory Taylor took the college football world by storm.



Repeating history for the Hawkeyes is another Aussie punter, Boston Everitt, who is looking every bit of the part in his first year with Iowa playing American football.

Everitt has only punted nine times this year through three games due to Iowa's offensive explosion, but has made the most of his limited opportunities.



He has averaged just under 44 yards per punt, while showing incredible accuracy. Six of his nine punts have been down inside the opposing 20-yard line. That sort of precision and accuracy could prove to be massive against Michigan in what is expected to be a low-scoring affair.

Jayden Montgomery, LB

Cam Buffington has been dominating some of the news about Iowa's linebacking group with his early-season play, but this game against Michigan sets up for Jayden Montgomery to show what he can bring to the table.

Michigan wants to be a physical team that runs the ball downhill and between the tackles. This is where Jayden Montgomery, with his physical nature, can shine. Michigan is going to go right at Iowa's defense, and Montgomery's tackling is going to be tested from the very first snap in this game.



Buffington will still be involved heavily, especially in containing Bryce Underwood's quarterback runs, but Montgomery has the opportunity to have a standout performance for Iowa's defense.