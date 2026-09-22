Trinidad Chambliss Jumps to Heisman Lead at Kalshi Prediction Market

When it mattered most, Trinidad Chambliss stepped up. Now, Kalshi’s Heisman market made him the new favorite to win the award at 19%, surpassing Miami QB Darian Mensah, who had led the market for the last two weeks

Chambliss led Ole Miss to its biggest win of the season so far over LSU, spoiling Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford. He came out of Week 3 with a 7% chance to win and surged 12% following the week. A $10 trade on Chambliss winning the Heisman profits $39.78.

Heisman winner - Kalshi

Trinidad Chambliss 19%

Darian Mensah 18%

Kamario Taylor 10%

Jeremiah Smith 9%

Arch Manning 6%

Heisman-caliber numbers

Through three weeks, Trinidad Chambliss has put up dominant numbers worthy of Heisman consideration. He’s totaled 924 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 64 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

While his numbers are on par with the rest of the top contenders, Ole Miss’ strength of schedule so far keeps him in the top tier with two top-25 wins. In Week 1, Ole Miss defeated then No. 24 Louisville, where Chambliss put up 336 passing yards and four total touchdowns. In Week 3 against No. 7 LSU, he went for 363 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Chambliss has a chance to build on his numbers against more top-25 opponents, with five ranked remaining opponents. That includes No. 21 Florida, No. 19 Missouri, No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, and No. 24 Mississippi State.

Lead receiver Deuce Alexander has driven much of Chambliss’s production. Alexander is his top target with 20 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns on 14.8 yards per reception.

Been here before

After taking the country by storm last season in his first year at Ole Miss, Chambliss finished top-10 in the Heisman voting and received two first-place votes. He went for 3,937 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 527 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns.

It’s worth noting that Chambliss finished third in the Harlon Hill Trophy (DII Heisman) voting during his time at Ferris State, where he totaled 50 touchdowns.

Chambliss and Ole Miss are back in action in Week 5 on the road against the Florida Gators.

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