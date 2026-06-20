Iowa Football Gets Bulletin Board Material From Nebraska QB Commit Trae Taylor
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Rivalries make college football so special. Few sports have the intensity and hatred that college football rivalries bring. It gets nasty, it gets mean, and it can get personal at times.
For the Iowa Hawkeyes, one of their rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, have just handed them a heaping plate full of bulletin board material courtesy of a player yet to play a single down.
It's not as though Iowa has needed much extra motivation against Nebraska, which I will get to, but this can't hurt.
Trae Taylor delivers a message to Iowa
Trae Taylor, a very outspoken recruit of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, did not shy away from a chance to send a very loud and clear message to Iowa during a 7-on-7 competition.
After knocking out Lewis Central, which is in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Taylor made a promise about playing Iowa in college.
"Never losing to Iowa, ever. I'm telling you. I'm bringing that to college, too," Taylor said.
Taylor is part of Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class. Coming from Omaha, Nebraska, and Millard South High School, the 6-foot-3 Trae Taylor is highly touted among quarterbacks in his class.
Taylor is currently the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska, the No. 3 quarterback, and the No. 48 overall recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports.
He chose Nebraska over offers from Iowa, Alabama, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and others.
Iowa vs. Nebraska rivalry has been quite one-sided lately
It's not as though the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking for bulletin board material or any extra reasons to take care of business against Nebraska on Black Friday. They seem to know what they are doing.
Iowa is 10-1 in the last 11 games, which includes winning streaks of seven games from 2015 to 2021 and a current three-game winning streak that began in 2023.
The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 30-23-3, but the modern era has seen nothing but the Iowa Hawkeyes objectively dominating the series, which most recently saw a 40-16 Iowa win in Lincoln.
While Iowa continues to churn out eight-win seasons, at least, Nebraska is still trying to find an answer. Since 2015, Nebraska has had just three winning seasons.
This year, 2026, marks Matt Rhule's fourth year with the program, and the seat is starting to warm up in Lincoln. Brought in to resurrect the program, Rhule is just 19-19 overall at Nebraska, with a 10-17 record in Big Ten play.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7