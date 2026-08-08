Youth Movement: Iowa Football's Surprising Average Roster Age Among the Big Ten

There has been plenty of talk about the Iowa Hawkeyes welcoming in new faces across the board in 2026.



Both sides of the ball are replenishing talent at key positions, which means that Kirk Ferentz and his staff are going to be turning to some younger talents to lean on.



We knew Iowa would be a bit younger, but just how young the Hawkeyes are is a bit surprising when compared to the Big Ten.

Iowa's Roster Is Younger Than You Might Expect in the Big Ten

The average Iowa Hawkeye on the 2026 roster comes in at just over 20 years old. That means Iowa's average player is a sophomore or junior, depending on the year they joined the program.



For a program like Iowa, which is keen on developing talent and starting players who have been in the program for three and four years, the youth movement is upon us and could be a blessing for the Hawkeyes.

Big Ten FB Average Roster Age in 2026 from oldest to Youngest, according to Rotowire pic.twitter.com/WWLVhUR0Ns — Jon “JR” Rhoades (@jrs_rankings) July 24, 2026

Big Ten Average Ages

With an average roster age of 20.16 years, Iowa is No. 14 in the Big Ten in the oldest-to-youngest roster age rankings, sitting down at the bottom with Indiana, Washington, Ohio State, and USC.



That is an intriguing group to be among. Indiana and Ohio State are College Football Playoff contenders, while Washington and USC are on the fringe.

As Iowa looks to crack the College Football Playoff code, could a youth movement be the hidden secret to finally breaking through?



Iowa's average age of 20.16 years has them ranked No. 98 in America out of 138 teams in the FBS.

Iowa's youth is a blessing in disguise

On the surface, being one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten looks like it could have negative ramifications. It leads to thoughts of inexperience, a lack of strength, and a lack of reps, which are all fair thoughts.



For the Iowa Hawkeyes, it could be a blessing, though. And not in 2026, but in 2027.

Iowa is littered with players plugged into starting spots in 2026 that figure to be back in the fold for the 2027 campaign.



With how young Iowa is this season, while fans may hate the idea of it, it could serve as a year to gain experience and develop before pushing all of the chips to the middle of the table for a serious run in 2027.

In today's college football landscape, using a year to gain experience and develop players in game action is almost unheard of. Fans want to win now. Teams have shown they can win instantly.



But it's Iowa. It's Kirk Ferentz. Since when have they ever done things the way the rest of college football does?