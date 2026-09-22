Inconsistently Explosive: Iowa Football Must Stay Ready for Michigan's Top Threats
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Okay, Iowa. You've looked the part so far through three weeks, getting out to a 3-0 record in nonconference play. That was the easy part. Now is when we find out who this team really is.
The Michigan Wolverines are waiting, and no one on that team or in a sold-out Big House is going to care what the Hawkeyes have done up to this point. The Wolverines have serious talent looking to get to 4-0 themselves.
Bryce Underwood, QB
The offense goes through Bryce Underwood. The passing game hasn't been there this year, with just 504 yards through three games and a 62.5% completion percentage. He is making up for it on the ground.
Underwood leads Michigan with 156 yards on the ground on 33 carries. He's going to run against Iowa, and that's what the Hawkeyes have to stop. If Cam Buffington can spy Underwood and the defensive line can keep him in the pocket, forcing him to throw, the Hawkeyes get the advantage there.
Savion Hiter, RB
A highly touted freshman, Savion Hiter is on the cusp of breaking through. He has just 83 yards on 24 carries, but his talent is clear and evident. He has the size and speed to hurt any defense with home-run ability.
Bottling him up falls on Iowa's linebackers and defensive line, which have excelled in that area so far this season.
JJ Buchanan, WR
Out wide, Michigan boasts a 6-foot-4 specimen in JJ Buchanan, who highlighted his size and ball skills when he saved the day by reeling in the Hail Mary against Western Michigan. He presents Iowa's secondary with a challenge.
Buchanan leads Michigan's passing game, which hasn't been a strength yet this year. Still, with 15 receptions, he is Underwood's favorite target, which isn't going to change against Iowa.
Troy Bowles, LB
Iowa is going to run the ball, and Trey Bowls is going to be the Michigan Wolverine tasked with stopping it. Like Cam Buffington for Iowa, Bowles is a centerpiece of this defense. With 25 tackles in three games, he is constantly around the ball.
If the Hawkeyes can climb to the second level to get blockers on Bowles, they can open up the run game. That's much easier said than done, though.
John Henry Daley, DE
Iowa is going to have to throw the ball at times in this game. As good as the Hawkeyes are on the ground, Michigan is going to win some downs and put Iowa behind the sticks. This opens the door for John Henry Daley.
A former Utah Ute, Daley came to Michigan with head coach Kyle Whittingham and is a pass-rushing specialist. With 2.5 sacks this year, after posting 11.5 last year for Utah, Daley gets after the passer. Iowa's offensive line has to scheme for him in this one and hope to limit pressure as much as possible.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7