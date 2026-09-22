Iowa Football vs Michigan: Hawkeyes' Stars Have to Win Matchup Advantages

Big Ten games are where big-time players make big-time plays to decide big-time games. That is what we have this weekend for the Iowa Hawkeyes.



Iowa heading to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines from the Big House is undeniably a big game. The game is massive for each of these teams to notch a Big Ten win, but also for the entire conference and College Football Playoff landscape.

Iowa and Michigan are lingering as potential contenders, with this game serving as an opportunity for Iowa to announce itself to America, while Michigan is looking to stay on par with the sport's top teams.



For the Hawkeyes to take that next step, it's going to require star power showing up at the right time.

Iowa's linebackers vs Michigan's run game

I cannot wait to watch Cam Buffington and Jayden Montgomery in this game. These two could realistically combine for 25 tackles.



Cam Buffington has been outstanding for Iowa, already tallying 27 tackles. He had 15 against Iowa State, and could see that number against Michigan, a team that is going to run the ball in multiple ways.

As Buffington did against Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor, expect him to follow Bryce Underwood. Michigan's leading rusher, with 156 yards, has the size and speed to hurt teams. Buffington against him will be high-level stuff.



Michigan also has Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter, who will test Iowa's defensive front seven. Neither has totally popped yet, but both have the talent to take it to the house on any snap.

Tony Diaz vs Michigan's secondary

Michigan currently has the No. 8 pass defense in the country. They shut things down through the air. Allowing just 123.7 passing yards per game, the Wolverines are Iowa's biggest test yet in the passing game.



Where Iowa can find some success, though, is getting the ball out quickly and letting Tony Diaz make plays. Michigan is just No. 71 in completion percentage allowed, letting teams complete 61% of passing attempts.

What stands out to me most about this matchup for Tony Diaz isn't his size, speed, or ability to snag the ball out of the air with strength. Those will all be on display, of course.



Diaz has the mentality to handle the emotions of this game. He brings a different level of intensity, confidence, and talent that Iowa's wide receivers haven't had in some time. That matters here. Iowa needs to get him going early and often to keep him involved.

Iowa's offensive line vs Michigan's defensive line

As a football nerd, this matchup is fantastic. This is about as good as it gets in the trenches.



Iowa is going to run the life out of the ball. The Hawkeyes have 108 rushing attempts through three games for 804 yards. Iowa is putting up 268 rushing yards per game and 7.44 yards per carry. This is the Hawkeyes' bread and butter.

On the other side, Michigan shuts down the run game with force. The Wolverines have allowed just 289 yards in three games and allow 2.7 yards per carry.



It's unlikely something gives entirely one way or the other in this game. Rather, this battle comes down to who can get more wins. Can Iowa churn out a continuous flow of four- and five-yard runs? Or does Michigan keep Iowa behind the sticks for most of the day?