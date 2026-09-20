Did the Top 25 Polls Get Iowa Football Right Ahead of a Ranked Showdown vs Michigan?

As if the Iowa Hawkeyes' Week 4 game against the Michigan Wolverines needed any more juice and pomp to it, the top 25 poured a little bit more gasoline on the fire that is both teams' Big Ten opener.



Iowa heads to Ann Arbor in Week 4 to take on Michigan at the Big House in a game that is suddenly looking like it will be among the headliners for the upcoming college football slate.



Standing on its own, Iowa versus Michigan would pack enough of a punch to draw in even more casual college football fans. Ranking these two teams this close together extends that intrigue to even more eyes across the nation.

Where are the Iowa Hawkeyes ranked?

After running all over Northern Iowa, literally, to the tune of a 55-0 performance that saw the Hawkeyes roll up over 400 rushing yards via three backs going for more than 100 yards, the polls are giving Iowa some credit.

The Coaches Poll is high on Iowa in this week's poll. The coaches gave Iowa a three-spot bump up to No. 17 in the country after getting out to a 3-0 start. Sitting right behind Iowa is No. 18 Michigan, who is 3-0 after taking care of UTEP.



The Hawkeyes leapfrogged the Wolverines in the Coaches Poll.

This week's AP Top 25 sees a little bit less movement, but it did give Iowa a slight bump up one spot to No. 17, the same spot as the Coaches poll. Michigan sits at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Did the polls get Iowa's ranking correct?

Iowa has taken care of business, so it's hard to argue Iowa climbing in the polls week-over-week. The Hawkeyes have done what has been asked of them each week, even if the Week 2 win over Iowa State was ugly.

The decision to leapfrog Michigan in the Coaches Poll makes sense as well. Michigan survived Western Michigan in Week 1 on a Hail Mary that occured after the game should have ended if proper protocols were followed.



Also, while Michigan handled business against UTEP, they were trailing 14-7 at one point, which, when we are dissecting one-spot differences in ranking, shows some flaws that Iowa didn't have against its non-Power Four opponents.

What Michigan does have is undeniably the best win of either team with the 17-10 win over Oklahoma. It's a stronger win than Iowa's win over Iowa State, but it showcases the volatility of Michigan's resume.