Iowa Football's Biggest Winners in Week 3 Win Over Northern Iowa

Could you have asked for things to go any better if you were the Iowa Hawkeyes? The final nonconference game of the season against Northern Iowa was meant to be a time to perfect everything, and the Hawkeyes did just that.

Controlling this game from the jump, Iowa moved to 3-0 on the year with supreme confidence, as well as a good bill of health. The day was a showcase of Iowa's stars, and they are today's biggest winners.



Up 42-0 at halftime, this game only gives us two quarters to truly glean takeaways from, as Iowa began to work the depth chart throughout the second half on the way to a 55-0 final result.

Hank Brown, QB

You can rarely say a player was perfect in a game, yet Hank Brown did just that today. Iowa's quarterback, who appears to have claimed the starting quarterback spot, was perfect.



Hank Brown went 12-for-12 for 153 yards and two touchdowns today. His day was cut short in the middle of the second quarter, as Iowa had things fully in command.

Hank Brown was believed to be Iowa's starting quarterback for the last few weeks, but today cemented his status. He looked on time, accurate, and confident, and hit an array of throws, from downfield attempts to check-down passes to play-action passes. This is his offense.

Running back depth

Kamari Moulton was held out of this game after leaving last week's game against Iowa State with an injury. It didn't slow down the Hawkeyes' ground game one bit.



Xavier Williams had himself a day, going for 151 yards on just a measly 6 carries, with two of those touches going for touchdowns.

RBs having a DAY.



A well-timed career-long rush for ❌ pic.twitter.com/TQ9SNQruSg — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 19, 2026

Nathan McNeil chipped in a strong 111 yards on just 23 carries, with a touchdown, and three receptions for 37 yards.



Joining the party was Braedan Jackson. In his first significant time as a Hawkeye, he highlighted his day with a touchdown reception showcasing his speed. He ended the day with 125 yards on 11 carries and 37 yards through the air,

Iowa is looking like a truly good team

So many times before Iowa has played with its food and toyed around with lesser teams via penalties, turnovers, or just downright poor play. It was a byproduct of a poor offensive scheme and a lack of players in skill positions willing to take advantage of opportunities.

Those days are gone. This Iowa team is no longer letting teams hang around or acting hesitant. Tim Lester is going for the shot play on offense. Phil Parker is dialing up the heat on defense. Iowa is playing the part.