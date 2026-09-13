Iowa Football Doesn't Win Against Iowa State Without One Unsung Hero
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So much of a football game can go unnoticed. And it's easy to see why. The big hits, the long completions, and the touchdowns get the crowd on its feet and are shown on highlight reels.
While those plays stand out, many of them aren't possible or happening without some of the thankless work that comes from unsung heroes doing the little things perfectly.
That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes win. They do all of the little stuff better than anyone else, and over the course of four quarters, it adds up. It culminated in the Hawkeyes' win against Iowa State, with one unsung hero going above and beyond to do his job: Tanner Philpott.
Tanner Philpott's hold quietly saved the day for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Holders are often unknown commodities for teams. Their names go unnoticed, and they are expected to do their job. Until they don't. A dropped snap or bobbled hold can put the spotlight on them for all the wrong reasons.
What about when they do their job perfectly, though? That deserves the shine, too. For the Hawkeyes, Tanner Philpott shined in the biggest moment he has had since joining Iowa this offseason.
On Caden Buhr's game-winning field goal attempt, the snap was behind Tanner Philpott, requiring him to reach back, corral the ball, get it down, and spin the laces away from the kicker.
All in the matter of less than seconds. Philpott didn't flinch. He got the ball down perfectly for Iowa's new kicker to hammer home the game-winning field goal to put Iowa up 16-13 with minimal time remaining.
Tanner Philpott's hold embodies Iowa Football
It may seem small to some, or just another player doing their job, but that's the point of this. The Iowa Hawkeyes are so focused and ready to do the littlest of things perfectly that they make hard plays look ordinary.
Philpott getting this hold down was a case of his job being simple, as his lone duty on the play was to get the hold down, but not easy. There's nothing easy about collecting a tough snap, getting it down, and nailing a perfect hold for your kicker in front of 70,000 fans in a sold-out Kinnick Stadium with your bitter in-state rival on the other side.
That's the definition of pressure, and pressure-packed moments are where the Iowa Hawkeyes want to be. Iowa wants to drag its opponents into these moments that are uncomfortable for them, but ones that the Hawkeyes relish.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7