Cy-Hawk: Scripting Iowa Football's Perfect First Offensive Drive

The Iowa Hawkeyes came out firing on all cylinders last week against Northern Illinois, finding the end zone on the first three drives of the game.



Rewind to last week, I couldn't have been more accurate with my prediction of an easy pitch-and-catch to tight end DJ Vonnahme. Can we hypothesize another Iowa opening drive that leads to a touchdown?



Finding the end zone against Iowa State on the opening drive would mean quite a bit and send a much louder statement if offensive coordinator Tim Lester can get things going early.

Iowa's Opening Drive vs Iowa State

Like last week, I anticipate the Hawkeyes starting their own drive from the 25-yard line, and for the sake of this week, we are going to keep it that way. With that said, Iowa most certainly has scripted plays, so now it's time to execute them.

Sep 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs for a 37 yard touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1st & 10, own 25-yard line: This is a statement play call. Iowa wants to use the offensive line to its advantage and does so. Kamari Moulton chunks Iowa State for a quick five yards.

2nd & 5, own 30-yard line: Again. Iowa doesn't get fancy. The Hawkeyes want to run the ball, control the tempo, and it starts on the first drive of the game. Four more yards.

3rd & 1, own 34-yard line: Iowa meets a third down much quicker than last week, but it's extremely manageable. I like Hank Brown to hit Iowa State with a quarterback sneak on a quick count to move the chains and pick up two yards.

1st & 10, own 36-yard line: Iowa spreads the Cyclones out now with three receivers out wide and in the shotgun. Hank Brown takes the easy curl route to Tony Diaz for eight yards.

2nd & 2, own 44-yard line: Kamari Moulton is going to get a big workload, and there are good spots to spell him. Xavier Williams makes his first appearance of the day and rips off a gain of 14 on a down-and-distance that Iowa could have gone any number of ways.

1st & 10, Iowa State 42-yard line: Iowa stays in the shotgun. Look for Addison Ostrenga to come in motion while Hank Brown has a run-pass option look. Iowa State bites, and Brown finds Ostrenga in the flat for seven.

2nd & 3, Iowa State 35-yard line: Iowa tries to get cute this time. It's thwarted. Iowa runs a cute play-action boot that the Cyclones are ready for, and Hank Brown throws it away.

3rd & 3, Iowa State 35-yard line: Kamari Moulton is back in the game as Iowa goes into the I-formation. Trudging ahead, he is stopped just short, leaving Iowa and Kirk Ferentz with a decision.

4th & 1, Iowa State 33-yard line: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Hank Brown QB sneak sees success for a second time on the opening drive, keeping the drive alive.

1st & 10, Iowa State 31-yard line: Iowa goes under center on first down from a heavy run formation, but sneaks in a play-action crossing route to Reece Vander Zee. His size shields the defender, and Iowa is in business after a 23-yard gain.

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1st & Goal, Iowa State 8-yard line: Iowa doesn't mess around in the red zone on this drive. After a fourth-down conversion and a chunk play, the Hawkeyes have all the momentum. Iowa splits three receivers out to the right. DJ Vonnahme is the inside target. He gets single coverage and comes down with a corner route for his first touchdown of the year to get Kinnick Stadium rocking.